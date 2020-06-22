2442 Aglen Street

Amenities
Spacious and inviting Roseville home close to all the action of both cities, abundant retail and restaurants, yet situated on a quiet street with huge private lot. Updates throughout the home, with natural wood floors, large family room and attached garage. Available August 1st on a 12 month minimum lease. Pets may be accepted with additional non-refundable deposit and additional monthly pet rent. Inquire with Property Manager regarding # of animals, type and weight. $40 non refundable application fee due with application.