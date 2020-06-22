All apartments in Roseville
2442 Aglen Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

2442 Aglen Street

2442 Aglen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Aglen Street, Roseville, MN 55113
Central Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious and inviting Roseville home close to all the action of both cities, abundant retail and restaurants, yet situated on a quiet street with huge private lot. Updates throughout the home, with natural wood floors, large family room and attached garage. Available August 1st on a 12 month minimum lease. Pets may be accepted with additional non-refundable deposit and additional monthly pet rent. Inquire with Property Manager regarding # of animals, type and weight. $40 non refundable application fee due with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Aglen Street have any available units?
2442 Aglen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 2442 Aglen Street have?
Some of 2442 Aglen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2442 Aglen Street currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Aglen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Aglen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2442 Aglen Street is pet friendly.
Does 2442 Aglen Street offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Aglen Street does offer parking.
Does 2442 Aglen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2442 Aglen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Aglen Street have a pool?
No, 2442 Aglen Street does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Aglen Street have accessible units?
No, 2442 Aglen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Aglen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 Aglen Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Aglen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2442 Aglen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
