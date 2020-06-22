2442 Aglen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious and inviting Roseville home close to all the action of both cities, abundant retail and restaurants, yet situated on a quiet street with huge private lot. Updates throughout the home, with natural wood floors, large family room and attached garage. Available August 1st on a 12 month minimum lease. Pets may be accepted with additional non-refundable deposit and additional monthly pet rent. Inquire with Property Manager regarding # of animals, type and weight. $40 non refundable application fee due with application.