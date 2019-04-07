13925 Clover Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This large 4 bedroom brick front home built in 2005 is in beautiful condition. Entry opens to a 2 story foyer with gleaming hardwood floors, coat closet and arched upper transom window. The formal dining room with custom blinds is off to the right and is separated from the kitchen by the beautiful and functional butler pantry. The well designed kitchen is well equipped for entertaining with a center island, hardwood flooring and ample cabinetry. Informal dining area is bayed and open to the family room. The comfortable family room is warmed by a gas fireplace and is a delight for entertaining.



The master suite features a bay window and other large, sun-loving windows and tray ceiling. Full private master bath has a double vanity with a Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms with double closets are serviced by a full bath giving you 4 bedrooms on one level.



The lower walkout level is unfinished and provides excellent storage. Access to the backyard is through the sliding patio doors. A sprinkler system makes yard maintenance a breeze.



Available: May 8, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit



Utilities Included in Rent: None

Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL

Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $55/month



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



