All apartments in Rosemount
Find more places like 13925 Clover Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rosemount, MN
/
13925 Clover Lane
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

13925 Clover Lane

13925 Clover Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13925 Clover Lane, Rosemount, MN 55068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e31f94c0a7 ----
This large 4 bedroom brick front home built in 2005 is in beautiful condition. Entry opens to a 2 story foyer with gleaming hardwood floors, coat closet and arched upper transom window. The formal dining room with custom blinds is off to the right and is separated from the kitchen by the beautiful and functional butler pantry. The well designed kitchen is well equipped for entertaining with a center island, hardwood flooring and ample cabinetry. Informal dining area is bayed and open to the family room. The comfortable family room is warmed by a gas fireplace and is a delight for entertaining.

The master suite features a bay window and other large, sun-loving windows and tray ceiling. Full private master bath has a double vanity with a Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms with double closets are serviced by a full bath giving you 4 bedrooms on one level.

The lower walkout level is unfinished and provides excellent storage. Access to the backyard is through the sliding patio doors. A sprinkler system makes yard maintenance a breeze.

Available: May 8, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Pet Policy: 2 under 40 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit

Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL
Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $55/month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13925 Clover Lane have any available units?
13925 Clover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rosemount, MN.
What amenities does 13925 Clover Lane have?
Some of 13925 Clover Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13925 Clover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13925 Clover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13925 Clover Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13925 Clover Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13925 Clover Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13925 Clover Lane offers parking.
Does 13925 Clover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13925 Clover Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13925 Clover Lane have a pool?
No, 13925 Clover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13925 Clover Lane have accessible units?
No, 13925 Clover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13925 Clover Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13925 Clover Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13925 Clover Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13925 Clover Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNInver Grove Heights, MNCottage Grove, MNLakeville, MNFarmington, MNSouth St. Paul, MNMendota Heights, MN
West St. Paul, MNSavage, MNOakdale, MNFalcon Heights, MNNorth St. Paul, MNPrior Lake, MNLittle Canada, MNSt. Anthony, MNShakopee, MNGolden Valley, MNHopkins, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities