476 22nd Ave SW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

476 22nd Ave SW

476 22nd Ave SW · (507) 550-1052
Location

476 22nd Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 476 22nd Ave SW · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous townhome just minutes from downtown! - This home is ready to move in and enjoy all of the luxurious upgrades throughout. When you step inside, you'll immediately fall in love with the open floorplan, high ceilings, and gleaming hardwood floors. The spacious living room area with gas fireplace and beautiful built in cabinetry and access to the deck and porch below for you to enjoy during the warm months of summer! The main floor features two bedrooms, one with it's own private bathroom, plus another full bathroom, tons of closet space, and the laundry room/mud room area immediately off the garage. Downstairs you'll find an absolutely massive living room/family room area with more built ins and another fireplace, plus a utility room/storage area, another full bath, and the third bedroom.

Lawn care, snow removal & garbage service are included with rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, credit and background check required, $30 app fee per adult.

For more properties, visit www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE5905868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 476 22nd Ave SW have any available units?
476 22nd Ave SW has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 476 22nd Ave SW have?
Some of 476 22nd Ave SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 476 22nd Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
476 22nd Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 476 22nd Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 476 22nd Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 476 22nd Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 476 22nd Ave SW offers parking.
Does 476 22nd Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 476 22nd Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 476 22nd Ave SW have a pool?
No, 476 22nd Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 476 22nd Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 476 22nd Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 476 22nd Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 476 22nd Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
