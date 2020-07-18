476 22nd Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous townhome just minutes from downtown! - This home is ready to move in and enjoy all of the luxurious upgrades throughout. When you step inside, you'll immediately fall in love with the open floorplan, high ceilings, and gleaming hardwood floors. The spacious living room area with gas fireplace and beautiful built in cabinetry and access to the deck and porch below for you to enjoy during the warm months of summer! The main floor features two bedrooms, one with it's own private bathroom, plus another full bathroom, tons of closet space, and the laundry room/mud room area immediately off the garage. Downstairs you'll find an absolutely massive living room/family room area with more built ins and another fireplace, plus a utility room/storage area, another full bath, and the third bedroom.



Lawn care, snow removal & garbage service are included with rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.



12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, credit and background check required, $30 app fee per adult.



