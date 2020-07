Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Another great listing from Bob Vondal and Renters Warehouse Rochester Mn. The ideal Completely Furnished 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the North Park area of Rochester. Hardwood floors and tile in the whole home. Washer and Dryer included. Updated Appliances. Home is completely furnished. Fenced in Yard with large deck. Two car garage with opener. No Smoking and No pets. Prefer longer lease. This home not set up for Section 8. Call Bob for a showing today. 507-251-9030