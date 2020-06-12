1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED 1 Bedroom, 1 bath Condo in Rochester, MN close to the Clinic, & downtown, but just far enough to be out of the noise of the busy city lifestyle. Including a full couch, recliner, table & chairs, queen size bed, TV & entertainment system. The property sits on a quite part of town with an outdoor and indoor pool, work out facility, and entertainment room. Free parking, internet, cable, and heat. Shared coin -op Laundry on the floor. NS. NP per association. Only utility not included is electricity (averages $45 per month). 1 months rent for damage deposit. minimum 1 year lease. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.