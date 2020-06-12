All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25

1931 Viking Drive Northwest · (507) 322-1535
Location

1931 Viking Drive Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED 1 Bedroom, 1 bath Condo in Rochester, MN close to the Clinic, & downtown, but just far enough to be out of the noise of the busy city lifestyle. Including a full couch, recliner, table & chairs, queen size bed, TV & entertainment system. The property sits on a quite part of town with an outdoor and indoor pool, work out facility, and entertainment room. Free parking, internet, cable, and heat. Shared coin -op Laundry on the floor. NS. NP per association. Only utility not included is electricity (averages $45 per month). 1 months rent for damage deposit. minimum 1 year lease. Property offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 have any available units?
1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 have?
Some of 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 currently offering any rent specials?
1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 pet-friendly?
No, 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 offer parking?
Yes, 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 does offer parking.
Does 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 have a pool?
Yes, 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 has a pool.
Does 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 have accessible units?
No, 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 Viking Drive Northwest - 25 has units with dishwashers.
