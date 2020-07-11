All apartments in Rochester
1832 16-1/2 St NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1832 16-1/2 St NW

1832 16 1/2 St NW · (507) 550-1052
Location

1832 16 1/2 St NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1832 16-1/2 St NW · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedrooms on one level in this Sunset Terrace home! - Located in the Sunset Terrace neighborhood, this 3 bedroom home features a nice yard with lots of mature shade trees - a nice place to enjoy summer! All three bedrooms are on the main level along with a full bath, nice roomy living room area, dining area, and kitchen. There is plenty of closet space throughout, and even more room for storage and a family room/den area in the basement.

Tenant is responible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal.

12+ mo lease, no smoking, 1 pet negotiable < 35lb, $250 non-refun pet fee+$35/mo pet rent, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 16-1/2 St NW have any available units?
1832 16-1/2 St NW has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 1832 16-1/2 St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1832 16-1/2 St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 16-1/2 St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1832 16-1/2 St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1832 16-1/2 St NW offer parking?
No, 1832 16-1/2 St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1832 16-1/2 St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1832 16-1/2 St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 16-1/2 St NW have a pool?
No, 1832 16-1/2 St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1832 16-1/2 St NW have accessible units?
No, 1832 16-1/2 St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 16-1/2 St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1832 16-1/2 St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1832 16-1/2 St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1832 16-1/2 St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
