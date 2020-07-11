1832 16-1/2 St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedrooms on one level in this Sunset Terrace home! - Located in the Sunset Terrace neighborhood, this 3 bedroom home features a nice yard with lots of mature shade trees - a nice place to enjoy summer! All three bedrooms are on the main level along with a full bath, nice roomy living room area, dining area, and kitchen. There is plenty of closet space throughout, and even more room for storage and a family room/den area in the basement.



Tenant is responible for all utilities, lawn care, and snow removal.



12+ mo lease, no smoking, 1 pet negotiable < 35lb, $250 non-refun pet fee+$35/mo pet rent, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



