1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Impressive 2-story home in Baihly Meadows neighborhood! - Truly a must see home - with impressive curb appeal - but you'll be especially impressed by the open foyer, massive dining and living room area, plus family room with functional built-in storage and huge open kitchen upon entering this home. There is an incredible amount of space in this home in closets and built ins throughout. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms including the master bedroom with it's own private bathroom (with a soaking tub and shower) and walk in closet plus french doors leading to a small balcony overlooking the living room and foyer. The basement is fully finished with another massive family room, bedroom, full bathroom and storage.



This home is located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from downtown and with super easy access to shopping, restaurants, and more. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal, and all utilities.



12+ month lease, pets negotiable with $500 deposit, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



(RLNE5935101)