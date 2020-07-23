All apartments in Rochester
1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW
1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW

1809 Baihly Hills Drive Southwest · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1809 Baihly Hills Drive Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902
Baihly Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW · Avail. now

$2,695

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Impressive 2-story home in Baihly Meadows neighborhood! - Truly a must see home - with impressive curb appeal - but you'll be especially impressed by the open foyer, massive dining and living room area, plus family room with functional built-in storage and huge open kitchen upon entering this home. There is an incredible amount of space in this home in closets and built ins throughout. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms including the master bedroom with it's own private bathroom (with a soaking tub and shower) and walk in closet plus french doors leading to a small balcony overlooking the living room and foyer. The basement is fully finished with another massive family room, bedroom, full bathroom and storage.

This home is located in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from downtown and with super easy access to shopping, restaurants, and more. Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal, and all utilities.

12+ month lease, pets negotiable with $500 deposit, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

(RLNE5935101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW have any available units?
1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW have?
Some of 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW offer parking?
No, 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW have a pool?
No, 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Baihly Hills Dr SW does not have units with dishwashers.
