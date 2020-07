Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Renters Warehouse and Jeff Anderson present this Cape Cod 4BR / 3BA with Fabulous Fenced Backyard. Large Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors on the Main Level. New Carpet Upper Level and Lower Level. Updated Siding, Windows, Roof, Electrical . Oversized Two Car Detached Garage w/ Workshop. Minutes from the Mall of America and the airport. $55 application fee per adult. Small dogs and a cat are negotiable.