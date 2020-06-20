6924 Thomas Avenue S

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Fantastic 3 bed / 1.5 bath / 1794 sq ft home just 1/2 mile from Southdale Mall! Get the convenience of endless retail/restaurant options with the luxury of a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Beautiful light hardwood floors throughout. Huge, open kitchen w/ eat-in dining space. All bedrooms on same level. Bonus office/den room and family room in lower level. W/D. Fully fenced yard w/ patio and utility shed! Attached one stall garage. Tenant pays all utilities and handles snow/lawn. Pets considered w/ extra deposit. $55 app fee per adult .$150 admin fee for approved application.