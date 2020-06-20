All apartments in Richfield
6924 Thomas Avenue S
6924 Thomas Avenue S

6924 Thomas Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6924 Thomas Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northwest Richfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 3 bed / 1.5 bath / 1794 sq ft home just 1/2 mile from Southdale Mall! Get the convenience of endless retail/restaurant options with the luxury of a quiet, family-friendly neighborhood. Beautiful light hardwood floors throughout. Huge, open kitchen w/ eat-in dining space. All bedrooms on same level. Bonus office/den room and family room in lower level. W/D. Fully fenced yard w/ patio and utility shed! Attached one stall garage. Tenant pays all utilities and handles snow/lawn. Pets considered w/ extra deposit. $55 app fee per adult .$150 admin fee for approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6924 Thomas Avenue S have any available units?
6924 Thomas Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6924 Thomas Avenue S have?
Some of 6924 Thomas Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6924 Thomas Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
6924 Thomas Avenue S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6924 Thomas Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6924 Thomas Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 6924 Thomas Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 6924 Thomas Avenue S does offer parking.
Does 6924 Thomas Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6924 Thomas Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6924 Thomas Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 6924 Thomas Avenue S has a pool.
Does 6924 Thomas Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 6924 Thomas Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 6924 Thomas Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6924 Thomas Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6924 Thomas Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6924 Thomas Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.
