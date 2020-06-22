6704 14th Ave. S

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Quite Richfield Neighborhood (3BR/1Bath) - Property Id: 315786



Great location in NE Richfield (near Hwy 62 and 77). Great, quiet neighborhood.



First floor has kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and bathroom. Basement has a nice living area + 3rd bedroom, as well as large utility room that includes washer/dryer.



Nice 2 car garage, firepit, cement patio.

Hardwood Floors

1 year old Stainless Steel appliances.

Recently painted.

No Pets Allowed



