All apartments in Richfield
Find more places like 6704 14th Ave. S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richfield, MN
/
6704 14th Ave. S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

6704 14th Ave. S

6704 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richfield
See all
Northeast Richfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6704 14th Avenue South, Richfield, MN 55423
Northeast Richfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Quite Richfield Neighborhood (3BR/1Bath) - Property Id: 315786

Great location in NE Richfield (near Hwy 62 and 77). Great, quiet neighborhood.

First floor has kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and bathroom. Basement has a nice living area + 3rd bedroom, as well as large utility room that includes washer/dryer.

Nice 2 car garage, firepit, cement patio.
Hardwood Floors
1 year old Stainless Steel appliances.
Recently painted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315786
Property Id 315786

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915181)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6704 14th Ave. S have any available units?
6704 14th Ave. S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richfield, MN.
What amenities does 6704 14th Ave. S have?
Some of 6704 14th Ave. S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6704 14th Ave. S currently offering any rent specials?
6704 14th Ave. S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6704 14th Ave. S pet-friendly?
No, 6704 14th Ave. S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richfield.
Does 6704 14th Ave. S offer parking?
Yes, 6704 14th Ave. S offers parking.
Does 6704 14th Ave. S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6704 14th Ave. S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6704 14th Ave. S have a pool?
No, 6704 14th Ave. S does not have a pool.
Does 6704 14th Ave. S have accessible units?
No, 6704 14th Ave. S does not have accessible units.
Does 6704 14th Ave. S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6704 14th Ave. S has units with dishwashers.
Does 6704 14th Ave. S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6704 14th Ave. S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Eastfield
7137 Chicago Ave S
Richfield, MN 55423
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South
Richfield, MN 55423
Chamberlain Apartments
6630 Richfield Parkway
Richfield, MN 55423
Seasons Park Apartments
951 E 77th St
Richfield, MN 55423

Similar Pages

Richfield 1 BedroomsRichfield 2 Bedrooms
Richfield Apartments with GymsRichfield Apartments with Parking
Richfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MNBlaine, MN
Shakopee, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNRamsey, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Richfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University