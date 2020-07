Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking pool garage

Available September 1st.. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. Walk into this upper level duplex to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, good cabinet space and room for a kitchen table. Next is the living room area complete with fireplace and lottos living space. Down the hall there are three good sized bedrooms and a full bath. A shared washer/dryer is in the mudroom on the main level. There is a detached garage and plenty of additional parking space. The home is located near highway 62 near the airport. Augsburg Park and Wood Lake Nature Preserve are close by. Pets considered with an additional deposit. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. This home is not currently qualified for housing assistance programs such as section 8. To book a showing on this property go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to the property of interest.