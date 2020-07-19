7318 147th Ln NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

DISCLAIMER:

Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our current tenants, their families, and our employees. If you'd like to apply for the unit based off of the photos and description you see, please visit our website at www.bpm-mn.com and select the Rental App tab. All of our properties are cleaned by a professional crew who are taking extra precautions at this time to ensure your safety. If you have any further questions regarding this property, you can email info@bullseye411.com or call our office at (763) 314-0399. Thank you for your understanding.



DESCRIPTION:

2 BR 2 BA spacious, center unit with high ceilings! This home has a one car, tuck under, attached garage, newer appliances in kitchen, and one bathroom on each level. Washer and dryer are conveniently located on upper level with bedrooms. The unit also has laminate hard wood flooring and a private patio area off the kitchen. The garage has an extra storage closet. The home is close to schools, shopping, and walking trails. Tenant pays all utilities.

Ramsey is located 45 miles SE from St Cloud, and 31 miles North of Minneapolis off of Hwy 10. Ramsey has a golf course, Hansen Tree Farm for wagon rides and tree selections, and the Rum River where you can canoe and fish.