Last updated July 17 2020 at 11:55 PM

7318 147th Ln NW

7318 147th Lane Northwest · (763) 296-8920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7318 147th Lane Northwest, Ramsey, MN 55303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
DISCLAIMER:
Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time. This is to ensure your safety, as well as the safety of our current tenants, their families, and our employees. If you'd like to apply for the unit based off of the photos and description you see, please visit our website at www.bpm-mn.com and select the Rental App tab. All of our properties are cleaned by a professional crew who are taking extra precautions at this time to ensure your safety. If you have any further questions regarding this property, you can email info@bullseye411.com or call our office at (763) 314-0399. Thank you for your understanding.

DESCRIPTION:
2 BR 2 BA spacious, center unit with high ceilings! This home has a one car, tuck under, attached garage, newer appliances in kitchen, and one bathroom on each level. Washer and dryer are conveniently located on upper level with bedrooms. The unit also has laminate hard wood flooring and a private patio area off the kitchen. The garage has an extra storage closet. The home is close to schools, shopping, and walking trails. Tenant pays all utilities.
Ramsey is located 45 miles SE from St Cloud, and 31 miles North of Minneapolis off of Hwy 10. Ramsey has a golf course, Hansen Tree Farm for wagon rides and tree selections, and the Rum River where you can canoe and fish.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7318 147th Ln NW have any available units?
7318 147th Ln NW has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7318 147th Ln NW have?
Some of 7318 147th Ln NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7318 147th Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
7318 147th Ln NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 147th Ln NW pet-friendly?
No, 7318 147th Ln NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ramsey.
Does 7318 147th Ln NW offer parking?
Yes, 7318 147th Ln NW offers parking.
Does 7318 147th Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7318 147th Ln NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 147th Ln NW have a pool?
No, 7318 147th Ln NW does not have a pool.
Does 7318 147th Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 7318 147th Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 147th Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7318 147th Ln NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 7318 147th Ln NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7318 147th Ln NW has units with air conditioning.
