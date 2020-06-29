All apartments in Ramsey
Find more places like 15942 Ironstone St North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ramsey, MN
/
15942 Ironstone St North West
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:16 PM

15942 Ironstone St North West

15942 Ironstune Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ramsey
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15942 Ironstune Street Northwest, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another listing from ERICA@RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Recently renovated 4 BD, 2 BA, 2-car garage split level home on HUGE wooded double lot with bonus extra heated garage for storage or workshop! Country living only 2.5 miles off HWY 10 in Ramsey. 2 beds and full bath upper level; 2 beds and bath on lower level. Lower level family room with walkout to outside patio area and fenced backyard. Pet welcome w/ owner approval, pet deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. NO SEC 8. RENT = $1895, SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1895, LEASE ADMIN FEE = $150, MONTHLY REPORTING FEE = $7 $55 Application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15942 Ironstone St North West have any available units?
15942 Ironstone St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
What amenities does 15942 Ironstone St North West have?
Some of 15942 Ironstone St North West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15942 Ironstone St North West currently offering any rent specials?
15942 Ironstone St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15942 Ironstone St North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 15942 Ironstone St North West is pet friendly.
Does 15942 Ironstone St North West offer parking?
Yes, 15942 Ironstone St North West offers parking.
Does 15942 Ironstone St North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15942 Ironstone St North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15942 Ironstone St North West have a pool?
Yes, 15942 Ironstone St North West has a pool.
Does 15942 Ironstone St North West have accessible units?
No, 15942 Ironstone St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 15942 Ironstone St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 15942 Ironstone St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15942 Ironstone St North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 15942 Ironstone St North West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest
Ramsey, MN 55303
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW
Ramsey, MN 55303

Similar Pages

Ramsey 1 BedroomsRamsey 2 Bedrooms
Ramsey Apartments with BalconyRamsey Apartments with Gym
Ramsey Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN
Monticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNWaite Park, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities