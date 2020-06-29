15942 Ironstone St North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool garage

Another listing from ERICA@RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Recently renovated 4 BD, 2 BA, 2-car garage split level home on HUGE wooded double lot with bonus extra heated garage for storage or workshop! Country living only 2.5 miles off HWY 10 in Ramsey. 2 beds and full bath upper level; 2 beds and bath on lower level. Lower level family room with walkout to outside patio area and fenced backyard. Pet welcome w/ owner approval, pet deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. NO SEC 8. RENT = $1895, SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1895, LEASE ADMIN FEE = $150, MONTHLY REPORTING FEE = $7 $55 Application fee per adult.