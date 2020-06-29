14220 Xenon St North West

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator parking pool garage

With over 1700 square footage and an attached 2 car garage this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse abundant storage space and it is located conveniently within minutes of US Highway 10. Amenities include washer, dryer, rolling shelves in cabinets, and walk in closets. Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash. HOA covers lawn care and snow removal. Pets to be considered with an additional $500 nonrefundable pet deposit per pet!! This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, deposit, 1st month rent, and $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property will be ready for 4/1/2020.