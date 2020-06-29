All apartments in Ramsey
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:38 PM

14220 Xenon St North West

14220 Xenon Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

14220 Xenon Street Northwest, Ramsey, MN 55303

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
pool
garage
With over 1700 square footage and an attached 2 car garage this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse abundant storage space and it is located conveniently within minutes of US Highway 10. Amenities include washer, dryer, rolling shelves in cabinets, and walk in closets. Tenant responsible for additional utilities including water/electric/gas/trash. HOA covers lawn care and snow removal. Pets to be considered with an additional $500 nonrefundable pet deposit per pet!! This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Upon approval, deposit, 1st month rent, and $150 admin fee is due. Tenant must obtain renters insurance. This property will be ready for 4/1/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14220 Xenon St North West have any available units?
14220 Xenon St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramsey, MN.
What amenities does 14220 Xenon St North West have?
Some of 14220 Xenon St North West's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14220 Xenon St North West currently offering any rent specials?
14220 Xenon St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14220 Xenon St North West pet-friendly?
No, 14220 Xenon St North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ramsey.
Does 14220 Xenon St North West offer parking?
Yes, 14220 Xenon St North West offers parking.
Does 14220 Xenon St North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14220 Xenon St North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14220 Xenon St North West have a pool?
Yes, 14220 Xenon St North West has a pool.
Does 14220 Xenon St North West have accessible units?
No, 14220 Xenon St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 14220 Xenon St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 14220 Xenon St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14220 Xenon St North West have units with air conditioning?
No, 14220 Xenon St North West does not have units with air conditioning.
