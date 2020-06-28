14550 Wilds Parkway NW

Amenities

A European Country Manor w commanding views of Mystic Lake, Green & Fairway #2 of the Wilds Championship Golf Course!This golfers estate offers stunning views from every room in the home! Exceptional finishes throughout, great use of natural stone & wood. Main level 2 story vaulted great room, walkout to large deck w southerly views of golf course & lake. Huge, vaulted main level master suite w his & her closets & bathrooms. Outstanding chef's kitchen, private office, formal dining room. Laundry located in unit. Pets allowed with restrictions.