Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:06 AM

14550 Wilds Parkway NW

14550 Wilds Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

14550 Wilds Parkway Northwest, Prior Lake, MN 55372

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
A European Country Manor w commanding views of Mystic Lake, Green & Fairway #2 of the Wilds Championship Golf Course!This golfers estate offers stunning views from every room in the home! Exceptional finishes throughout, great use of natural stone & wood. Main level 2 story vaulted great room, walkout to large deck w southerly views of golf course & lake. Huge, vaulted main level master suite w his & her closets & bathrooms. Outstanding chef's kitchen, private office, formal dining room. Laundry located in unit. Pets allowed with restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14550 Wilds Parkway NW have any available units?
14550 Wilds Parkway NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prior Lake, MN.
What amenities does 14550 Wilds Parkway NW have?
Some of 14550 Wilds Parkway NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14550 Wilds Parkway NW currently offering any rent specials?
14550 Wilds Parkway NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14550 Wilds Parkway NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 14550 Wilds Parkway NW is pet friendly.
Does 14550 Wilds Parkway NW offer parking?
Yes, 14550 Wilds Parkway NW offers parking.
Does 14550 Wilds Parkway NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14550 Wilds Parkway NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14550 Wilds Parkway NW have a pool?
No, 14550 Wilds Parkway NW does not have a pool.
Does 14550 Wilds Parkway NW have accessible units?
No, 14550 Wilds Parkway NW does not have accessible units.
Does 14550 Wilds Parkway NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14550 Wilds Parkway NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 14550 Wilds Parkway NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 14550 Wilds Parkway NW does not have units with air conditioning.
