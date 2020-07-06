6015 Troy Ln N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available Now!

Prime area! Enjoy this large spacious home located on 5 private acreas and private pond.

This home features 4 bedrooms on same level and 2 full baths.

The upper level features a lg.family Entertainment room, formal dining and living room with fireplace 1/2 bath .

Enjoy a 3 season screened porch, large 3 plus car garage.

Relax in private screened 3 season porch and deck.



The home is private but so close to all types of shops, food and entertainment.

Kids an enjoy a short walking to the new Wayzata elementary school.

(southwest of the intersection of Lawndale Lane and County Road 47)

1 mile to Wayzata High School.



Pets ok with-

$300 Deposit each and $25 pet rent

Limit 2 dogs or cat.



Rental Rq-

Income 3 times rent

No felonies

Rent is $2100

Deposit is $3000

NO utiliites included

Tenant responsible for Snow removal and Lawn care, Weeding.

Sorry No government programs

No section 8

Tenants must have proof of renters insurance



Please review the VIDEO

To APPLY or fill out application for home online or schedule a showing on our website -

WWW.TWINCITIESHOMERENTA.COM



Or text 612.545.8138