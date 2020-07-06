6015 Troy Ln N

Amenities
Available Now!
Prime area! Enjoy this large spacious home located on 5 private acreas and private pond.
This home features 4 bedrooms on same level and 2 full baths.
The upper level features a lg.family Entertainment room, formal dining and living room with fireplace 1/2 bath .
Enjoy a 3 season screened porch, large 3 plus car garage.
Relax in private screened 3 season porch and deck.
The home is private but so close to all types of shops, food and entertainment.
Kids an enjoy a short walking to the new Wayzata elementary school.
(southwest of the intersection of Lawndale Lane and County Road 47)
1 mile to Wayzata High School.
Pets ok with-
$300 Deposit each and $25 pet rent
Limit 2 dogs or cat.
Rental Rq-
Income 3 times rent
No felonies
Rent is $2100
Deposit is $3000
NO utiliites included
Tenant responsible for Snow removal and Lawn care, Weeding.
Sorry No government programs
No section 8
Tenants must have proof of renters insurance
Please review the VIDEO
To APPLY or fill out application for home online or schedule a showing on our website -
WWW.TWINCITIESHOMERENTA.COM
Or text 612.545.8138