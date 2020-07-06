All apartments in Plymouth
6015 Troy Ln N
6015 Troy Ln N

6015 Troy Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

6015 Troy Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Now!
Prime area! Enjoy this large spacious home located on 5 private acreas and private pond.
This home features 4 bedrooms on same level and 2 full baths.
The upper level features a lg.family Entertainment room, formal dining and living room with fireplace 1/2 bath .
Enjoy a 3 season screened porch, large 3 plus car garage.
Relax in private screened 3 season porch and deck.

The home is private but so close to all types of shops, food and entertainment.
Kids an enjoy a short walking to the new Wayzata elementary school.
(southwest of the intersection of Lawndale Lane and County Road 47)
1 mile to Wayzata High School.

Pets ok with-
$300 Deposit each and $25 pet rent
Limit 2 dogs or cat.

Rental Rq-
Income 3 times rent
No felonies
Rent is $2100
Deposit is $3000
NO utiliites included
Tenant responsible for Snow removal and Lawn care, Weeding.
Sorry No government programs
No section 8
Tenants must have proof of renters insurance

Please review the VIDEO
To APPLY or fill out application for home online or schedule a showing on our website -
WWW.TWINCITIESHOMERENTA.COM

Or text 612.545.8138

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Troy Ln N have any available units?
6015 Troy Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 6015 Troy Ln N have?
Some of 6015 Troy Ln N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Troy Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Troy Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Troy Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 6015 Troy Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 6015 Troy Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Troy Ln N offers parking.
Does 6015 Troy Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 Troy Ln N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Troy Ln N have a pool?
No, 6015 Troy Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Troy Ln N have accessible units?
No, 6015 Troy Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Troy Ln N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 Troy Ln N has units with dishwashers.
Does 6015 Troy Ln N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6015 Troy Ln N has units with air conditioning.

