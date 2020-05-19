All apartments in Oak Park Heights
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

14824 58th St N Apt 2B

14824 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14824 58th Street, Oak Park Heights, MN 55082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2BD/2BA townhome located in Stillwater with easy access to Highway 36! Spacious first-floor living and dining area offer a 3-sided fireplace and hardwood flooring. Galley style kitchen has all the finishes including updated stainless appliances. New front load wash/dryer w/pedestal located on 2nd level with bedrooms makes laundry day a breeze! Lofted den over the vaulted living room ceiling gives this unit a very spacious feel. This unit also has an updated water heater, softener, and humidifier. This home also features an attached 2 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities except lawn care and snow removal.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, we are limiting our in-person showings at this property. Please watch our virtual tour at: https://youtu.be/-d5FMTo2nYk
and if you are still interested in the property please call us at 651-491-8005.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14824 58th St N Apt 2B have any available units?
14824 58th St N Apt 2B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park Heights, MN.
What amenities does 14824 58th St N Apt 2B have?
Some of 14824 58th St N Apt 2B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14824 58th St N Apt 2B currently offering any rent specials?
14824 58th St N Apt 2B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14824 58th St N Apt 2B pet-friendly?
No, 14824 58th St N Apt 2B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park Heights.
Does 14824 58th St N Apt 2B offer parking?
Yes, 14824 58th St N Apt 2B offers parking.
Does 14824 58th St N Apt 2B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14824 58th St N Apt 2B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14824 58th St N Apt 2B have a pool?
No, 14824 58th St N Apt 2B does not have a pool.
Does 14824 58th St N Apt 2B have accessible units?
No, 14824 58th St N Apt 2B does not have accessible units.
Does 14824 58th St N Apt 2B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14824 58th St N Apt 2B has units with dishwashers.
Does 14824 58th St N Apt 2B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14824 58th St N Apt 2B has units with air conditioning.
