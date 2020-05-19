14824 58th St N Apt 2B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2BD/2BA townhome located in Stillwater with easy access to Highway 36! Spacious first-floor living and dining area offer a 3-sided fireplace and hardwood flooring. Galley style kitchen has all the finishes including updated stainless appliances. New front load wash/dryer w/pedestal located on 2nd level with bedrooms makes laundry day a breeze! Lofted den over the vaulted living room ceiling gives this unit a very spacious feel. This unit also has an updated water heater, softener, and humidifier. This home also features an attached 2 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities except lawn care and snow removal.



Unfortunately due to COVID-19, we are limiting our in-person showings at this property. Please watch our virtual tour at: https://youtu.be/-d5FMTo2nYk

and if you are still interested in the property please call us at 651-491-8005.