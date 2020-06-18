All apartments in North St. Paul
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

2372 Burke Ave E

2372 Burke Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2372 Burke Avenue East, North St. Paul, MN 55109
North St. Paul

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Has your family outgrown your current home? This stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home has everything you need. 3 bedrooms and a bath upstairs and a bedroom and bath downstairs. Beautiful dining area and living room with hard wood floors, not to mention the beautiful wood cabinets in the kitchen. Large picture window in the living room for those beautiful sunny days. Oversized family room downstairs with 4th bedroom and a bath.
This home also comes with a double car garage and a adorable porch off the side door.
This home is located conveniently near shopping areas in North St Paul.

Resident is responsible for all utilities and also lawn care and snow removal.
Don't wait. Call us today to schedule a showing.

Application fee of $45 per adult. This home does not currently qualify for the Section 8 program.
Income must be at least $5400 net pay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2372 Burke Ave E have any available units?
2372 Burke Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 2372 Burke Ave E have?
Some of 2372 Burke Ave E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2372 Burke Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
2372 Burke Ave E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2372 Burke Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 2372 Burke Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North St. Paul.
Does 2372 Burke Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 2372 Burke Ave E does offer parking.
Does 2372 Burke Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2372 Burke Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2372 Burke Ave E have a pool?
No, 2372 Burke Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 2372 Burke Ave E have accessible units?
No, 2372 Burke Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 2372 Burke Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2372 Burke Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2372 Burke Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2372 Burke Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

