2372 Burke Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Has your family outgrown your current home? This stunning 4 bedroom 2 bath home has everything you need. 3 bedrooms and a bath upstairs and a bedroom and bath downstairs. Beautiful dining area and living room with hard wood floors, not to mention the beautiful wood cabinets in the kitchen. Large picture window in the living room for those beautiful sunny days. Oversized family room downstairs with 4th bedroom and a bath.

This home also comes with a double car garage and a adorable porch off the side door.

This home is located conveniently near shopping areas in North St Paul.



Resident is responsible for all utilities and also lawn care and snow removal.

Don't wait. Call us today to schedule a showing.



Application fee of $45 per adult. This home does not currently qualify for the Section 8 program.

Income must be at least $5400 net pay.