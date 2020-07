Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage dishwasher hardwood floors carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Midtown Apartments - Midtown has spacious apartment homes with a ton of natural lighting. Clean and Quiet Building. Heat, water, trash is FREE! Cat friendly Building (with deposit) -- meow! Off street parking. Coin laundry in building. Extra Storage locker. And so much more. Please contact Adam at show contact info or by email at gorzadam@q.com to schedule a visit!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4201965)