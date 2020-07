Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This charming three bedroom, one bath home in North St. Paul is available to rent now! Within walking distance to Southwood Nature Preserve and a fenced yard for your furry friend you can't go wrong with a home like this. It has new hardwood floors as well as a new stove. Ready to be rented today, give us a call to schedule a showing 651-491-8005!