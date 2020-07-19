8800 36th Avenue N

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage

Another fantastic listing by Renters Warehouse!! This 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in New Hope is available April 1st!! This home features nearly 1900 square feet including kitchen with a dishwasher, attached 2 car garage, laundry, nice hardwood floors and air conditioning. NO Pets!! Tenant responsible for additional utilities including electric/gas/trash and lawn maintenance and snow removal. Owner responsible for water/sewer. This property is not set up for section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent amount, minimum credit score of 600 and tenant should have a good rental history. Application fee is $55 per adult. Minimum lease of 24 months. Upon approval, 1st month rent + $150 admin fee due. To schedule a showing or get more information about this property go to https://showmojo.com/chadcramble7/gallery.