7349 62nd Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2847be015 ----

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom multi level townhome. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom multi level end unit townhome.

Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $100 non refundable pet fee.

Additional screening criteria: Standard.

Parking: 1 assigned parking space.

Laundry: laundry hook ups.

Appliances: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher.

Tenant pays electric and gas. Landlord pays water, sewer and trash.