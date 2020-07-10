All apartments in New Hope
Location

7349 62nd Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55428
Dorothy Mary Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2847be015 ----
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom multi level townhome. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom multi level end unit townhome.
Pet Policy: Dog allowed with $500 non refundable pet fee plus $35/month pet rent. Cats allowed with $100 non refundable pet fee.
Additional screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: 1 assigned parking space.
Laundry: laundry hook ups.
Appliances: Fridge, Range, Dishwasher.
Tenant pays electric and gas. Landlord pays water, sewer and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7349 62nd Ave N have any available units?
7349 62nd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 7349 62nd Ave N have?
Some of 7349 62nd Ave N's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7349 62nd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
7349 62nd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7349 62nd Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7349 62nd Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 7349 62nd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 7349 62nd Ave N offers parking.
Does 7349 62nd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7349 62nd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7349 62nd Ave N have a pool?
No, 7349 62nd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 7349 62nd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 7349 62nd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 7349 62nd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7349 62nd Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 7349 62nd Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7349 62nd Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

