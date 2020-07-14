Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Water, Sewer: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Underground heated parking garage: included in lease (1 spot); Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $50-$100/month