The View
The View

1300 Northwest Pkwy · (651) 412-4914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 Northwest Pkwy, New Brighton, MN 55112
Long Lake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The View.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
coffee bar
game room
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to The View at Long Lake. The newest apartment community in the area featuring expansive views of Long Lake, access to regional park trails and recreation options, spacious floor plans and an impressive list of amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Water, Sewer: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Underground heated parking garage: included in lease (1 spot); Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $50-$100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The View have any available units?
The View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
What amenities does The View have?
Some of The View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The View currently offering any rent specials?
The View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The View pet-friendly?
Yes, The View is pet friendly.
Does The View offer parking?
Yes, The View offers parking.
Does The View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The View have a pool?
Yes, The View has a pool.
Does The View have accessible units?
No, The View does not have accessible units.
Does The View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The View has units with dishwashers.
Does The View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The View has units with air conditioning.
