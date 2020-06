Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Extremely well-built 4 bed 2 bath home on River Street. Large bedrooms, with plenty of closet space. Home features hardwood floors, a fireplace (decorative only), and a formal dining room. Lower level is unfinished, but is dry and clean, great for storage or playroom/crafts. Washer and dryer in lower level. Lot has mature trees and landscaping, with beautiful views. 2 car garage with 3 season between garage and home. Sorry, NO pets.