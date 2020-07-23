69 Apartments for rent in Sherburne County, MN📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
4 Units Available
Dove Tree
1105 Lions Park Dr NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$992
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,508
1008 sqft
Dove Tree Apartments is located in the heart of Elk River, within one mile of a wide variety of restaurant and retailers.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Dove Terrace
1227 School St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll LOVE the DOVE! Dove Terrace Apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a convenient location in Elk River, Minnesota. Enjoy the huge closets and tons of storage space in each apartment.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
Studio
$1,625
1235 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
953 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
9 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,203
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
5 Units Available
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12755 Fremont Ave
12755 Fremont Avenue, Zimmerman, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
2084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
available NOW 3bd 1 ba 3 car garage Zimmerman HOME with large back yard $1,499/mo* - 2bd 2ba 3car garage $1499.00/mo* $1548.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
26385 120th St
26385 120th Street, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1640 sqft
26385 120th St Available 08/01/20 Zimmerman 3 bedroom plus office, 2bathrooms $1599/mo* + utilities - 3bd PLUS OFFICE, 2 ba, Rambler style home with fully finished lower including two family room areas and the office Recent updates include: energy
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
22167 156th Street NW
22167 156th Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
3bd remodeled home with DEEDED LAKE ACCESS avail June 15, possibly sooner - Freshly remodeled rambler with main floor laundry Available June 15 3bd1ba1car garage $1450.00/mo* $1499.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14469 190th Ave NW
14469 190th Avenue Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
800 sqft
14469 190th Ave NW Available 08/01/20 available August 01: 1bd mother- in- law wing apartment with a country feel; elk river MN - $999.00/mo+ utilities $1048.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
14271 Bank Street
14271 Bank Street, Becker, MN
Studio
$1,380
1380 sqft
A rare opportunity to set up shop at the Becker Square Mall is available as of September 1st, 2020.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
35 Lake St #5
35 Lake St S, Big Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$925
900 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
Last updated May 4 at 09:02 PM
1 Unit Available
30121 103rd Street Northwest
30121 103rd Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1098 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
21898 County Road 79
21898 County Road 79, Sherburne County, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2616 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21898 County Road 79 in Sherburne County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Sherburne County
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
10 Units Available
Tech High
Saint Cloud Terrace
825 9th Ave S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$695
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
958 sqft
One and two-bedroom smoke-free homes with linen closets, temperature control, and extra storage room. Walking distance from St. Cloud State University, the community has on-site laundry and a barbecue area, among other amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
3 Units Available
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$875
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Lifestyle You Deserve! Premiere luxury living, in a beautiful natural setting on the banks of the picturesque Mississippi River is yours, if you make your home at Edgewater! This unique community is a lifestyle choice for those with discriminating
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
8 Units Available
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$757
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments offers 48 spacious units in a selection of floor plans. Close to Saint Cloud University and the National Hockey Center, amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, refrigerators, walk-in closets and ranges.
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
Heights Apartments
524 14th Street South, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Heights are located in a quiet neighborhood within walking distance of St. Cloud State University and just minutes from downtown St. Cloud. Our spacious and comfortable 4-bedroom apartment homes are designed to fit your lifestyle.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9171 Overlook Lane
9171 Overlook Ln, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1545 sqft
Newly Constructed 3 bedroom townhome - Newly Constructed 3 bedroom Town home in Monticello No Pets Allowed (RLNE5738569)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5799 Spirit Hills Road
5799 Spirit Hills Rd, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
3 br 3 bath end unit town home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5703725)
Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
815 Golf View Lane
815 Golf View Lane, St. Cloud, MN
1 Bedroom
$815
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available approx. July 1st, 2020: One Bedroom Apartment in South Saint Cloud, along the Beaver Island Walking Trail. Each unit in this unique building has 2 levels.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
204 Locust Street #201
204 Locust St, Monticello, MN
1 Bedroom
$940
900 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
6077 Mill Run Rd
6077 Mill Run Road, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
912 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Cedar Street - 8
107 Cedar St, Monticello, MN
Studio
$650
313 sqft
Front room 17' x 11' Back room 11.5' x 11' Monthly base rent plus CAM & Property Tax appropriations based off of square footage. Cedar View Office Suites is half a block off of Highway 25, and is perpendicular to Broadway Street.
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
100 River Street East
100 River Street East, Monticello, MN
Studio
$74,500
2600 sqft
Call us for more information! (763) 295-6566 Looking to start your own business or franchise? This corner lot off of Highway 25 gives you great visibility! Hundreds, if not thousands of commuters will see your business.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Sherburne County area include Anoka Technical College, Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, and Metropolitan State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Plymouth, and Bloomington have apartments for rent.
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNApple Valley, MNRamsey, MNElk River, MNAlbertville, MNZimmerman, MNMonticello, MNBig Lake, MNRogers, MNSauk Rapids, MNBuffalo, MNSartell, MNWaite Park, MNAnoka, MNChamplin, MNSt. Joseph, MNNew Hope, MNCrystal, MNBrooklyn Center, MNIsanti, MN