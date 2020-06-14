Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Monticello, MN with garage

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Monticello Village
725 Minnesota St, Monticello, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
937 sqft
Modern, comfortable units in Monticello near the Mississippi River. Kitchens feature breakfast bars, pantries and upgraded tile backsplashes. On-site laundry facilities and garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
28 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,235
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1056 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9207 Overlook Lane
9207 Overlook Ln, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,450
1694 sqft
Beauting 3 Bed Town Home for Rent, Quiet neighborhood - For rent is this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home. Carpet and wood floors throughout.. Great Kitchen & Living room, Large Pantry, Half Bath on main floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
424 West River Street
424 River Street West, Monticello, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1996 sqft
Extremely well-built 4 bed 2 bath home on River Street. Large bedrooms, with plenty of closet space. Home features hardwood floors, a fireplace (decorative only), and a formal dining room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
6960 91st St NE
6960 91st NE St, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Come check out this beautiful townhome! Walk upstairs to see the bright and open kitchen, dining room, and living room, two spacious bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The entry level includes master bedroom with private bath and laundry room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
6846 Gingham Ct
6846 Gingham Court, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
DESCRIPTION: Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent! In this townhome you will find 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. This home has a two car garage for your cars and extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of Monticello
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
5 Units Available
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Monticello
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:00am
3 Units Available
Lake Point South
1506 Anderson Ave, Buffalo, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1025 sqft
Tranquility by the lake! Enjoy all the amenities of quality apartment living in a relaxed atmosphere just one block from beautiful Lake Pulaski! You'll love the residential character of Lake Point South; professionally landscaped grounds, just eight
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 08/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22167 156th Street NW
22167 156th Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
22167 156th Street NW Available 06/15/20 3bd remodeled home with DEEDED LAKE ACCESS avail June 15, possibly sooner - Freshly remodeled rambler with main floor laundry Available June 15 3bd1ba1car garage $1450.00/mo* $1499.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
309 Central Ave
309 Central Avenue, Buffalo, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1147 sqft
PETS OK. Charming spacious home in the heart of Buffalo available for rent. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a double sized detached garage. It features tons of natural woodwork with built-ins throughout.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2310 Maple Lane
2310 Maple Lane, Buffalo, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1896 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. This home does no allow pets. Exceptionally well maintained home on private lot. Open concept main floor with large kitchen center island, SS appliances and pantry for storage.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
900 Willow Glen Drive - 1
900 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1993 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end unit townhome with attached two car garage and bonus loft room that could be used for an additional family room or office. Laundry on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. In the desirable Willow Glen town home association.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Monticello, MN

Monticello apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

