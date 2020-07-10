5615 Bimini Dr

Amenities

This large corner unit townhouse sits in great location and becomes available to you July 1st. Great features include:



~ Large main level living room with soaring vaulted ceiling and bay window

~ Dining area walks out onto a nice deck

~ Open kitchen with lots of counter space



~ Two bedrooms on the main level and a full bath with jacuzzi tub

~ Spacious master suite with large closet and vanity

~ Skylights



~ Open lower level family room with walkout patio

~ Lower level bedroom and full bathroom

~ Large closets and laundry room on lower level

~ Over sized two car garage and private driveway



~~~~ Close to parks, trails and easy access to 494 & crosstown.

Minnetonka school district.



Lawn care, snow removal, sanitation/recycling included in rent.



Pet not preferred but smaller dog negotiable w/monthly pet fee.~~~~



MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

~ Minimum 580 credit score for all applicants.

~ Minimum verifiable monthly household income of 3 times rent.

~ Not section 8 approved.

~ No Evictions or unlawful detainers in the past 5 years.

~ No violent or property damage felonies in 8 years or gross misdemeanors in the past 5 years.



Please call Steve directly for more information and to set up a private showing.



This property is leased and professionally managed by New Concepts Management and the leasing agent is a licensed real estate agent with Bridge Realty LLC.