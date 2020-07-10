5615 Bimini Dr

Amenities
This large corner unit townhouse sits in great location and becomes available to you July 1st. Great features include:
~ Large main level living room with soaring vaulted ceiling and bay window
~ Dining area walks out onto a nice deck
~ Open kitchen with lots of counter space
~ Two bedrooms on the main level and a full bath with jacuzzi tub
~ Spacious master suite with large closet and vanity
~ Skylights
~ Open lower level family room with walkout patio
~ Lower level bedroom and full bathroom
~ Large closets and laundry room on lower level
~ Over sized two car garage and private driveway
~~~~ Close to parks, trails and easy access to 494 & crosstown.
Minnetonka school district.
Lawn care, snow removal, sanitation/recycling included in rent.
Pet not preferred but smaller dog negotiable w/monthly pet fee.~~~~
MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
~ Minimum 580 credit score for all applicants.
~ Minimum verifiable monthly household income of 3 times rent.
~ Not section 8 approved.
~ No Evictions or unlawful detainers in the past 5 years.
~ No violent or property damage felonies in 8 years or gross misdemeanors in the past 5 years.
Please call Steve directly for more information and to set up a private showing.
This property is leased and professionally managed by New Concepts Management and the leasing agent is a licensed real estate agent with Bridge Realty LLC.