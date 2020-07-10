All apartments in Minnetonka
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
5615 Bimini Dr
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

5615 Bimini Dr

5615 Bimini Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5615 Bimini Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This large corner unit townhouse sits in great location and becomes available to you July 1st. Great features include:

~ Large main level living room with soaring vaulted ceiling and bay window
~ Dining area walks out onto a nice deck
~ Open kitchen with lots of counter space

~ Two bedrooms on the main level and a full bath with jacuzzi tub
~ Spacious master suite with large closet and vanity
~ Skylights

~ Open lower level family room with walkout patio
~ Lower level bedroom and full bathroom
~ Large closets and laundry room on lower level
~ Over sized two car garage and private driveway

~~~~ Close to parks, trails and easy access to 494 & crosstown.
Minnetonka school district.

Lawn care, snow removal, sanitation/recycling included in rent.

Pet not preferred but smaller dog negotiable w/monthly pet fee.~~~~

MINIMUM RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
~ Minimum 580 credit score for all applicants.
~ Minimum verifiable monthly household income of 3 times rent.
~ Not section 8 approved.
~ No Evictions or unlawful detainers in the past 5 years.
~ No violent or property damage felonies in 8 years or gross misdemeanors in the past 5 years.

Please call Steve directly for more information and to set up a private showing.

This property is leased and professionally managed by New Concepts Management and the leasing agent is a licensed real estate agent with Bridge Realty LLC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 Bimini Dr have any available units?
5615 Bimini Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
Is 5615 Bimini Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5615 Bimini Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 Bimini Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5615 Bimini Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 5615 Bimini Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5615 Bimini Dr offers parking.
Does 5615 Bimini Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5615 Bimini Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 Bimini Dr have a pool?
No, 5615 Bimini Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5615 Bimini Dr have accessible units?
No, 5615 Bimini Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 Bimini Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5615 Bimini Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5615 Bimini Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5615 Bimini Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

