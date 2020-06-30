Rent Calculator
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
4817 Diane Drive
Last updated February 23 2020 at 8:46 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4817 Diane Drive
4817 Diane Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4817 Diane Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55343
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Great home in a fantastic neighborhood! Hard to find walk out rambler with Hopkins schools. hardwood floors galore! Granite counter tops, Stainless appliances, new flooring throughout home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4817 Diane Drive have any available units?
4817 Diane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minnetonka, MN
.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minnetonka Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4817 Diane Drive have?
Some of 4817 Diane Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4817 Diane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4817 Diane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4817 Diane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4817 Diane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minnetonka
.
Does 4817 Diane Drive offer parking?
No, 4817 Diane Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4817 Diane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4817 Diane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4817 Diane Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4817 Diane Drive has a pool.
Does 4817 Diane Drive have accessible units?
No, 4817 Diane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4817 Diane Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4817 Diane Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
