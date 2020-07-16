All apartments in Minnetonka
2427 Bantas Point Lane
2427 Bantas Point Lane

2427 Bantas Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2427 Bantas Point Lane, Minnetonka, MN 55391

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
fire pit
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
internet access
Stunning home throughout with elegant finishes in every room. 3 bedrooms up with a large bathroom and loft for sitting area or play room, additional storage space too! The sprawling main level offers great views of the lake and sandy beach shore line from every room. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances including large oversized stove, double ovens, granite counters and see through fireplace to the living room. The oversized dining room looks on the lake for beautiful meals and entertaining. Sit on the deck to watch sunsets or just enjoy a coffee in the morning. A main level master with private bathroom and walk in closet is just what you need for a personal retreat. In the basement you have a large family room, as well as a game room, full kitchen 21 x 23 gym/recreation room and additional storage. Outside brings you to relaxing views of lake minnetonka, large open yard leading to the dock, fire pit, patio space and sandy beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2427 Bantas Point Lane have any available units?
2427 Bantas Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 Bantas Point Lane have?
Some of 2427 Bantas Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 Bantas Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2427 Bantas Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 Bantas Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2427 Bantas Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 2427 Bantas Point Lane offer parking?
No, 2427 Bantas Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2427 Bantas Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 Bantas Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 Bantas Point Lane have a pool?
No, 2427 Bantas Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2427 Bantas Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 2427 Bantas Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 Bantas Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427 Bantas Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
