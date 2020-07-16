2427 Bantas Point Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym game room internet access

Stunning home throughout with elegant finishes in every room. 3 bedrooms up with a large bathroom and loft for sitting area or play room, additional storage space too! The sprawling main level offers great views of the lake and sandy beach shore line from every room. The kitchen offers stainless steel appliances including large oversized stove, double ovens, granite counters and see through fireplace to the living room. The oversized dining room looks on the lake for beautiful meals and entertaining. Sit on the deck to watch sunsets or just enjoy a coffee in the morning. A main level master with private bathroom and walk in closet is just what you need for a personal retreat. In the basement you have a large family room, as well as a game room, full kitchen 21 x 23 gym/recreation room and additional storage. Outside brings you to relaxing views of lake minnetonka, large open yard leading to the dock, fire pit, patio space and sandy beach.