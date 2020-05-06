All apartments in Minnetonka
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:45 PM

2404 Bantas Point Road

2404 Bantas Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Bantas Point Road, Minnetonka, MN 55391

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on the website or call 612 -324-8761. This stunning 1-bed 1.5-bath lake home features 1,700 sqft. Prime location ON LAKE MINNETONKA GRAY'S BAY!! park, trails, shopping & entertainment! Amazing yard space with storage space! The main level is filled w/ great natural light. Open kitchen with appliances (high end fridge) dining area w/ access to the deck and yard space. IT HAS A SPACIOUS LOFT AND TWO-CAR GARAGE!!!! Family room off the kitchen w/ gas fireplace. Formal living/dining room area w/ soaring ceilings! Utilities lawn/snow tenant responsibility. Pets are allowed considered. Surrounding areas: Minnetonka, etc. Wayzata school district. IT HAS A SPACIOUS LOFT AND TWO-CAR GARAGE!! It is available NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Bantas Point Road have any available units?
2404 Bantas Point Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Bantas Point Road have?
Some of 2404 Bantas Point Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Bantas Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Bantas Point Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Bantas Point Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Bantas Point Road is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Bantas Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Bantas Point Road offers parking.
Does 2404 Bantas Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Bantas Point Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Bantas Point Road have a pool?
No, 2404 Bantas Point Road does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Bantas Point Road have accessible units?
No, 2404 Bantas Point Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Bantas Point Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Bantas Point Road does not have units with dishwashers.

