2404 Bantas Point Road

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

SCHEDULE A SHOWING by going on the website or call 612 -324-8761. This stunning 1-bed 1.5-bath lake home features 1,700 sqft. Prime location ON LAKE MINNETONKA GRAY'S BAY!! park, trails, shopping & entertainment! Amazing yard space with storage space! The main level is filled w/ great natural light. Open kitchen with appliances (high end fridge) dining area w/ access to the deck and yard space. IT HAS A SPACIOUS LOFT AND TWO-CAR GARAGE!!!! Family room off the kitchen w/ gas fireplace. Formal living/dining room area w/ soaring ceilings! Utilities lawn/snow tenant responsibility. Pets are allowed considered. Surrounding areas: Minnetonka, etc. Wayzata school district. IT HAS A SPACIOUS LOFT AND TWO-CAR GARAGE!! It is available NOW!!!