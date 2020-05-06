15301 Crown Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice home with a large lot. Nice deck overlooking pond and wooded back yard. Beautiful home with new carpet and paint! Hardwood floors galore! Great bonus room off the garage that would make a great shop or work out room.