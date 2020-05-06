All apartments in Minnetonka
Minnetonka, MN
15301 Crown Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 3:44 PM

15301 Crown Drive

15301 Crown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15301 Crown Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Nice home with a large lot. Nice deck overlooking pond and wooded back yard. Beautiful home with new carpet and paint! Hardwood floors galore! Great bonus room off the garage that would make a great shop or work out room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15301 Crown Drive have any available units?
15301 Crown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 15301 Crown Drive have?
Some of 15301 Crown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15301 Crown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15301 Crown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15301 Crown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15301 Crown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minnetonka.
Does 15301 Crown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15301 Crown Drive offers parking.
Does 15301 Crown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15301 Crown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15301 Crown Drive have a pool?
No, 15301 Crown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15301 Crown Drive have accessible units?
No, 15301 Crown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15301 Crown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15301 Crown Drive has units with dishwashers.
