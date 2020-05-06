15051 Willowood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage pet friendly

This walkout rambler is situated in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees. Near Glen Lake Golf Course, trails and parks, restaurants, and freeways. The open floor plan encompasses five spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area with fireplace, and glass sliding doors that lead out to the rear deck and beautiful backyard. Layout includes a main level master with ensuite, 2nd and 3rd bedroom, and bath. Lower level includes family room, 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, storage, and laundry. Other highlights included wood floors, chic lighting fixtures, gourmet kitchen and tons of natural light flow throughout the home. Attached 2 car garage. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, snow removal. (RENT: $2,700) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,700) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: Case by case, requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) $55 app fee per adult.