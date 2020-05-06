All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 15051 Willowood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
15051 Willowood Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:34 PM

15051 Willowood Drive

15051 Willowood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15051 Willowood Drive, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
This walkout rambler is situated in a quiet neighborhood with mature trees. Near Glen Lake Golf Course, trails and parks, restaurants, and freeways. The open floor plan encompasses five spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep, and storage. Enjoy gatherings in the generously-sized living/dining area with fireplace, and glass sliding doors that lead out to the rear deck and beautiful backyard. Layout includes a main level master with ensuite, 2nd and 3rd bedroom, and bath. Lower level includes family room, 2 bedrooms, 3/4 bathroom, storage, and laundry. Other highlights included wood floors, chic lighting fixtures, gourmet kitchen and tons of natural light flow throughout the home. Attached 2 car garage. Tenants are responsible for utilities, lawn care, snow removal. (RENT: $2,700) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,700) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: Case by case, requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) $55 app fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15051 Willowood Drive have any available units?
15051 Willowood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 15051 Willowood Drive have?
Some of 15051 Willowood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15051 Willowood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15051 Willowood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15051 Willowood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15051 Willowood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15051 Willowood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15051 Willowood Drive offers parking.
Does 15051 Willowood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15051 Willowood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15051 Willowood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15051 Willowood Drive has a pool.
Does 15051 Willowood Drive have accessible units?
No, 15051 Willowood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15051 Willowood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15051 Willowood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55343
Regency Woods
2200 Plymouth Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Gates at Carlson Center
300 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55345

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities