14510 Wellington Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

14510 Wellington Road

14510 Wellington Road · No Longer Available
Location

14510 Wellington Road, Minnetonka, MN 55391

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Total renovation 1 year ago, like a new house inside. Kitchen has quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and an open to livingroom. All bathrooms were fully renovated with new tile and vanities. Master suite has a private 3/4 bathroom. The backyard flat. Occupied rental home until May 10th. Due to the Corona Virus showing are not allowed until Vacant. Available for a 12 month lease May 26th.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14510 Wellington Road have any available units?
14510 Wellington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 14510 Wellington Road have?
Some of 14510 Wellington Road's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14510 Wellington Road currently offering any rent specials?
14510 Wellington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14510 Wellington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14510 Wellington Road is pet friendly.
Does 14510 Wellington Road offer parking?
No, 14510 Wellington Road does not offer parking.
Does 14510 Wellington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14510 Wellington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14510 Wellington Road have a pool?
No, 14510 Wellington Road does not have a pool.
Does 14510 Wellington Road have accessible units?
No, 14510 Wellington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14510 Wellington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14510 Wellington Road does not have units with dishwashers.

