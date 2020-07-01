11600 Timberline Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This 3BD 2BA rambler has quick access to major highways and is close to Ridgedale Mall, restaurants and more. Amenities include an attached 2-car garage, central A/C, fireplace, microwave, dishwasher, a large deck behind the home, in-unit washer and dryer, a large backyard and more! Security Deposit: $2,200. Sorry, no pets and no smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, landscaping and snow removal. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!