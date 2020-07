Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

This spacious 4 bedroom twin home sits on a quiet, private street in a great Minnetonka location and becomes available August 1st. Features of the property include 2 bedrooms on upper level & 2 on lower level . 2 full bathrooms w/walk thru master bath. Large dining/living room and lower level family room w/fireplace.

Lower level laundry room. Deck and nice back yard. Private/quite street. Lawn care and driveway snow removal included in rent. No pets allowed

~ Minimum 580 credit score for all applicants.

~ Minimum verifiable monthly household income of 3 times rent.

~ Not section 8 approved.

~ No Evictions or unlawful detainers in the past 5 years.

~ No violent or property damage felonies in 8 years or gross misdemeanors in the past 5 years.