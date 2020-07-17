2436 Schaller Dr E

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful split entry 3 bedroom home that is filled with light and space. The vaulted ceilings welcome you as you enter the home from the two car attached garage or front door. There is a hall entry closet convenient for storage. The main level kitchen is gorgeous with a huge triangular window over the kitchen sink and ample counter space and cabinets to please the cook in the family. The second window in the kitchen is reserved for the kitchen table with relaxing wooded views. There is a formal combined dining and living room on this level overlooking the back yard. The three bedrooms and main bath are located on this level. The master suite features a walk in closet and 3/4 private bath. The lower level has a great family room with brick fireplace and adjoining den area. Walk out into the spacious back yard from the sliding glass door. A separate room houses the washer and dryer plus additional storage. There's central air. Only 15 minutes from downtown St.Paul!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. No smoking please. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.



***Due to Covid-19 you may apply for the home and if approved you will be given access to view the home before lease signing and given the opportunity to decline the home. This minimizes the number of people going into the home.



PETS -Dog or cat allowed for an additional fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.



LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months.



NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.



NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.



NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.



Don't miss this beautiful home!!



Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application



Approximate Utility Costs:

Gas/Electric = $150/mo.

Water = $95/qtr.

Trash = $22/mo.



Kitchen: 18X12

Family Room: 25X21.5

Living Room: 21X14



RP Management

1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Phone: +1 612-379-7890