Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

2436 Schaller Dr E

2436 Schaller Drive · (612) 465-0424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Maplewood
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balconies
2 Bedrooms
Location

2436 Schaller Drive, Maplewood, MN 55119
Highwood East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful split entry 3 bedroom home that is filled with light and space. The vaulted ceilings welcome you as you enter the home from the two car attached garage or front door. There is a hall entry closet convenient for storage. The main level kitchen is gorgeous with a huge triangular window over the kitchen sink and ample counter space and cabinets to please the cook in the family. The second window in the kitchen is reserved for the kitchen table with relaxing wooded views. There is a formal combined dining and living room on this level overlooking the back yard. The three bedrooms and main bath are located on this level. The master suite features a walk in closet and 3/4 private bath. The lower level has a great family room with brick fireplace and adjoining den area. Walk out into the spacious back yard from the sliding glass door. A separate room houses the washer and dryer plus additional storage. There's central air. Only 15 minutes from downtown St.Paul!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including gas, electric, water/sewer, trash, lawn care and snow removal. No smoking please. This home does not participate in the Section 8 program.

***Due to Covid-19 you may apply for the home and if approved you will be given access to view the home before lease signing and given the opportunity to decline the home. This minimizes the number of people going into the home.

PETS -Dog or cat allowed for an additional fee of $25 pet rent per month with owner approval. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the pet.
**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE - Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED - Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability insurance and recommended Personal Property coverage. If tenant does not provide a copy of the policy, a liability only policy will be force placed and charged monthly until a copy of the tenant's policy is provided to management.

LEASE TERM - This lease will require a minimum of 12 months.

NO SMOKING - No smoking in this home.

NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.

NO SECTION 8 - This home does not participate in the Section 8 Program.

Don't miss this beautiful home!!

Copy and paste the following URL to your browser to view details and for application: https://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application

Approximate Utility Costs:
Gas/Electric = $150/mo.
Water = $95/qtr.
Trash = $22/mo.

Kitchen: 18X12
Family Room: 25X21.5
Living Room: 21X14

RP Management
1714 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Phone: +1 612-379-7890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Schaller Dr E have any available units?
2436 Schaller Dr E has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2436 Schaller Dr E have?
Some of 2436 Schaller Dr E's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Schaller Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Schaller Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Schaller Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2436 Schaller Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 2436 Schaller Dr E offer parking?
Yes, 2436 Schaller Dr E offers parking.
Does 2436 Schaller Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2436 Schaller Dr E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Schaller Dr E have a pool?
No, 2436 Schaller Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Schaller Dr E have accessible units?
No, 2436 Schaller Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Schaller Dr E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2436 Schaller Dr E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2436 Schaller Dr E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2436 Schaller Dr E has units with air conditioning.
