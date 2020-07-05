All apartments in Maplewood
1610 Woodlynn Ave E

1610 Woodlynn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1610 Woodlynn Avenue, Maplewood, MN 55109
Hazelwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/53bb5d3083 ---- This great end unit 3 bedroom townhome just came on the market. Fresh paint, new carpet, and ready for you - Call TODAY!!! Move in ready and located near EVERYTHING. Bright and open end unit floor plan on the main level. Master with walk-in and on suite bathroom. This Home Offers: -3 Bedrooms on One Level - Gas Fireplace - Master Bedroom Featuring Walk-in Closet - Wood flooring on main level - Eat in Kitchen with breakfast bar - Washer & Dryer in Unit - Free Lawn & Snow Care Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum coverage requirements. 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accept applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1610 Woodlynn Ave E have any available units?
1610 Woodlynn Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maplewood, MN.
What amenities does 1610 Woodlynn Ave E have?
Some of 1610 Woodlynn Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1610 Woodlynn Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1610 Woodlynn Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1610 Woodlynn Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1610 Woodlynn Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 1610 Woodlynn Ave E offer parking?
No, 1610 Woodlynn Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 1610 Woodlynn Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1610 Woodlynn Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1610 Woodlynn Ave E have a pool?
No, 1610 Woodlynn Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1610 Woodlynn Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1610 Woodlynn Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1610 Woodlynn Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1610 Woodlynn Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1610 Woodlynn Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1610 Woodlynn Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

