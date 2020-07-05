1610 Woodlynn Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/53bb5d3083 ---- This great end unit 3 bedroom townhome just came on the market. Fresh paint, new carpet, and ready for you - Call TODAY!!! Move in ready and located near EVERYTHING. Bright and open end unit floor plan on the main level. Master with walk-in and on suite bathroom. This Home Offers: -3 Bedrooms on One Level - Gas Fireplace - Master Bedroom Featuring Walk-in Closet - Wood flooring on main level - Eat in Kitchen with breakfast bar - Washer & Dryer in Unit - Free Lawn & Snow Care Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, water/sewer, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????8. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum coverage requirements. 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accept applications to be paid along with move-in funds