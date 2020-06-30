9852 Forestview Lane N

Amenities

ANOTHER LISTING FROM SEAN CLARK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features 1,700 square feet of finished living space. Ideal location within a block of Forestview Park and less than a mile to the Elm Creek Park Reserve! Enjoy the prime yard space surrounded by mature trees including a playground set! The upper level features an open kitchen, dining area with deck access, living room, 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level is finished including a family room with fireplace. 2 additional bedrooms and the 2nd full bathroom. 2 car attached garage. Pets considered with pet deposit. Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow care and all utilities. Sorry not Section 8 approved. Available 4/1.