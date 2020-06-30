All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 9852 Forestview Lane N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
9852 Forestview Lane N
Last updated February 22 2020 at 6:08 PM

9852 Forestview Lane N

9852 Forestview Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9852 Forestview Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
ANOTHER LISTING FROM SEAN CLARK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home features 1,700 square feet of finished living space. Ideal location within a block of Forestview Park and less than a mile to the Elm Creek Park Reserve! Enjoy the prime yard space surrounded by mature trees including a playground set! The upper level features an open kitchen, dining area with deck access, living room, 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. The lower level is finished including a family room with fireplace. 2 additional bedrooms and the 2nd full bathroom. 2 car attached garage. Pets considered with pet deposit. Tenant responsible for lawn care, snow care and all utilities. Sorry not Section 8 approved. Available 4/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9852 Forestview Lane N have any available units?
9852 Forestview Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9852 Forestview Lane N have?
Some of 9852 Forestview Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9852 Forestview Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
9852 Forestview Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9852 Forestview Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 9852 Forestview Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 9852 Forestview Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 9852 Forestview Lane N offers parking.
Does 9852 Forestview Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9852 Forestview Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9852 Forestview Lane N have a pool?
No, 9852 Forestview Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 9852 Forestview Lane N have accessible units?
No, 9852 Forestview Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 9852 Forestview Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9852 Forestview Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9852 Forestview Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9852 Forestview Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities