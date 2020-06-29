All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:17 PM

9056 Merrimac Lane N

9056 Merrimac Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

9056 Merrimac Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another listing by ERICA@RENTERS WAREHOUSE! This beautiful, well kept, 2BR Townhome is available now! This home offers Vaulted Ceilings, Large master suite with Jacuzzi tub and double sinks, Hardwood floors, Heated garage, Bonus loft area, and more! Hurry, this one will go fast! Snow removal and lawn care included. Smaller pets considered on case-by-case basis w/pet deposit and approval by owner (RENT= $1745, SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1745, LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE = $150, MONTHLY FILING/REPOERTING FEE = $7)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9056 Merrimac Lane N have any available units?
9056 Merrimac Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 9056 Merrimac Lane N have?
Some of 9056 Merrimac Lane N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9056 Merrimac Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
9056 Merrimac Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9056 Merrimac Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 9056 Merrimac Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 9056 Merrimac Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 9056 Merrimac Lane N offers parking.
Does 9056 Merrimac Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9056 Merrimac Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9056 Merrimac Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 9056 Merrimac Lane N has a pool.
Does 9056 Merrimac Lane N have accessible units?
No, 9056 Merrimac Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 9056 Merrimac Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 9056 Merrimac Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9056 Merrimac Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 9056 Merrimac Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
