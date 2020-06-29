9056 Merrimac Lane N

Amenities

Another listing by ERICA@RENTERS WAREHOUSE! This beautiful, well kept, 2BR Townhome is available now! This home offers Vaulted Ceilings, Large master suite with Jacuzzi tub and double sinks, Hardwood floors, Heated garage, Bonus loft area, and more! Hurry, this one will go fast! Snow removal and lawn care included. Smaller pets considered on case-by-case basis w/pet deposit and approval by owner (RENT= $1745, SECURITY DEPOSIT = $1745, LEASE ADMINISTRATION FEE = $150, MONTHLY FILING/REPOERTING FEE = $7)