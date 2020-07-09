All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:45 PM

8915 Umbria Place North

8915 Umbria Place North · No Longer Available
Location

8915 Umbria Place North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This picturesque property boasting over 4000 sq ft will prove to be your "dream come true!" Imagine entertaining in this spacious and well appointed traditional two story. Formal and informal spaces offer ample space for family or invited guests. 4 generously sized bedrooms complete the upper level while the lower walk out offers entertainment spaces galore. Three gas fireplaces throughout the home offer comfortable, cozy gathering spaces. Maple woodwork, mill work and cabinetry throughout.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8915 Umbria Place North have any available units?
8915 Umbria Place North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
Is 8915 Umbria Place North currently offering any rent specials?
8915 Umbria Place North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8915 Umbria Place North pet-friendly?
Yes, 8915 Umbria Place North is pet friendly.
Does 8915 Umbria Place North offer parking?
No, 8915 Umbria Place North does not offer parking.
Does 8915 Umbria Place North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8915 Umbria Place North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8915 Umbria Place North have a pool?
No, 8915 Umbria Place North does not have a pool.
Does 8915 Umbria Place North have accessible units?
No, 8915 Umbria Place North does not have accessible units.
Does 8915 Umbria Place North have units with dishwashers?
No, 8915 Umbria Place North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8915 Umbria Place North have units with air conditioning?
No, 8915 Umbria Place North does not have units with air conditioning.

