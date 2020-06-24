All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 7075 Peony Ln N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
7075 Peony Ln N
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:41 PM

7075 Peony Ln N

7075 Peony Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7075 Peony Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fc2fb4008e ---- Available September 1!! This fantastic 3-level townhouse features a private deck, 2 car garage, beautiful updated kitchen, spacious living and family rooms, a fireplace, and much more! LOCATION: In a welcoming neighborhood located near lakes, walking trails, shopping, and restaurants. Also close to public transportation and highways 494 & 694, making for an easy commute. Our professional management team ensures that your questions and maintenance requests never go unanswered or unresolved. Showings begin now - don\'t wait to schedule yours TODAY! Resdient is responsible for all utilties Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,600 Parking: Off street, Attached Garage Heating: Forced air Cooling: Other Pets: Cats, small dogs Laundry: In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7075 Peony Ln N have any available units?
7075 Peony Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 7075 Peony Ln N have?
Some of 7075 Peony Ln N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7075 Peony Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
7075 Peony Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7075 Peony Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 7075 Peony Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 7075 Peony Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 7075 Peony Ln N offers parking.
Does 7075 Peony Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7075 Peony Ln N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7075 Peony Ln N have a pool?
No, 7075 Peony Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 7075 Peony Ln N have accessible units?
No, 7075 Peony Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 7075 Peony Ln N have units with dishwashers?
No, 7075 Peony Ln N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7075 Peony Ln N have units with air conditioning?
No, 7075 Peony Ln N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GarageMaple Grove Apartments with Gym
Maple Grove Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MN
Brooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities