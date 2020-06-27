All apartments in Maple Grove
6773 Urbandale Lane North
Last updated September 9 2019 at 8:06 PM

6773 Urbandale Lane North

6773 Urbandale Ln N · No Longer Available
Location

6773 Urbandale Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet friendly, lovely 4BR 4BA home in a great location in Maple Grove. Exceptional landscaping, curb appeal and tons of updates. Please submit contact form for more details and to schedule a showing.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6773 Urbandale Lane North have any available units?
6773 Urbandale Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
Is 6773 Urbandale Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
6773 Urbandale Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6773 Urbandale Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6773 Urbandale Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 6773 Urbandale Lane North offer parking?
No, 6773 Urbandale Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 6773 Urbandale Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6773 Urbandale Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6773 Urbandale Lane North have a pool?
No, 6773 Urbandale Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 6773 Urbandale Lane North have accessible units?
No, 6773 Urbandale Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 6773 Urbandale Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6773 Urbandale Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6773 Urbandale Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 6773 Urbandale Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.
