Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

New carpet and fresh paint throughout! Updated bathrooms, light fixtures, and so much more! Enjoy the open floorplan main level with large windows, informal dining space, sunny patio, and powder room-perfect for entertaining! Upstairs, relax in the large loft/flex space- complete with cozy gas fireplace! Generously sized master suite features a full ensuite bath and huge walk-in closet. Laundry room conveniently located on the second floor!