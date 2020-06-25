All apartments in Maple Grove
17095 90th Place N

17095 90th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

17095 90th Place North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home With Wetland Views In Maple Grove!! - Another amazing listing from the Dreamteam! Priced at $2495 and available MAY 1st.

Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Maple Grove home! The main floor family room is very welcoming, offering peace and relaxation with it's gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. You'll enjoy cooking, eating, and gathering in the updated kitchen and casual dining room. The kitchen has updated, stainless-steel appliances, lots of storage, and a center island to enjoy gatherings and extra cooking space. Attached to the casual dining room is a sliding door to the deck that has peaceful and serene wetland views! There is also a seperate, formal dining room sit and have dinner at the table with friends and family. This home offers an abundance of natural light to bask in. The master bedroom includes a master bath, with a jetted tub and a shower. The lower level is a walk-out that leads to a large, fenced-in yard with a kids play-set. There is a two-car, attached, garage to enjoy coming home to, as well.

This home is close to I-94, Hwy 610, Hwy 81, I-494, and Hwy 169. You'll be situated very close to shopping, restaurants, and businesses. Close proximity to several parks, including Elm Creek Park Reserve, Weaver Lake Community Park and Weaver Lake, & Lakeview Knolls Park. Easy access to Public Transportation System(s).

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Pets are entertained with a pet deposit and/or pet rent.

OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES:

-Preferred credit score of 600+
-No recent evictions (<3 years old)
-No violent crimes
-Monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount.

This unit has not been approved for section 8.

Call or text Sammi @ 651-208-3468 for more information, or to set up a showing. You can also email sammi@mndreamteam.com for more information.

(RLNE4273545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

