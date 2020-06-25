17095 90th Place N

Amenities

3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home With Wetland Views In Maple Grove!! - Another amazing listing from the Dreamteam! Priced at $2495 and available MAY 1st.



Welcome home to this gorgeous 3 Bedroom/3 Bath Maple Grove home! The main floor family room is very welcoming, offering peace and relaxation with it's gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings. You'll enjoy cooking, eating, and gathering in the updated kitchen and casual dining room. The kitchen has updated, stainless-steel appliances, lots of storage, and a center island to enjoy gatherings and extra cooking space. Attached to the casual dining room is a sliding door to the deck that has peaceful and serene wetland views! There is also a seperate, formal dining room sit and have dinner at the table with friends and family. This home offers an abundance of natural light to bask in. The master bedroom includes a master bath, with a jetted tub and a shower. The lower level is a walk-out that leads to a large, fenced-in yard with a kids play-set. There is a two-car, attached, garage to enjoy coming home to, as well.



This home is close to I-94, Hwy 610, Hwy 81, I-494, and Hwy 169. You'll be situated very close to shopping, restaurants, and businesses. Close proximity to several parks, including Elm Creek Park Reserve, Weaver Lake Community Park and Weaver Lake, & Lakeview Knolls Park. Easy access to Public Transportation System(s).



Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Pets are entertained with a pet deposit and/or pet rent.



OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES:



-Preferred credit score of 600+

-No recent evictions (<3 years old)

-No violent crimes

-Monthly income of at least 3 times the rent amount.



This unit has not been approved for section 8.



Call or text Sammi @ 651-208-3468 for more information, or to set up a showing. You can also email sammi@mndreamteam.com for more information.



