Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

16987 72nd Ave N

16987 72nd Avenue North · (763) 200-1428
Location

16987 72nd Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16987 72nd Ave N · Avail. Aug 1

$1,949

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2342 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
16987 72nd Ave N Available 08/01/20 avail 08.01.2020, 3 bd 4 ba 2 car garage end unit town home in Maple Grove - Beautiful, sun-filled end unit town home in Timbers at Elm Creek. Open design, giant kitchen, granite counters, center island, SS appliances and maple cabinets. Light and Bright living room with fireplace walks out to balcony. Family room off kitchen in the main level as well as another spacious family area in the lower level. Master suite has walk-in closet and a private master bath with separate tub / shower &double vanity. Convenient upper level laundry! Nice finishes, many windows and nice wood blinds throughout. Great location near parks, trails, shopping and much more!
$1949/mo*
$1998 Deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum
*Advertised price assumes tenant pays utilities and basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, water softener salt, etc.
12+ month lease preferred, short term considered with rent premium
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking /vaping not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
OurAreaHomes
licensed in MN 40571395
763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.

(RLNE3572775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

