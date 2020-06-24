Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage internet access

16987 72nd Ave N Available 08/01/20 avail 08.01.2020, 3 bd 4 ba 2 car garage end unit town home in Maple Grove - Beautiful, sun-filled end unit town home in Timbers at Elm Creek. Open design, giant kitchen, granite counters, center island, SS appliances and maple cabinets. Light and Bright living room with fireplace walks out to balcony. Family room off kitchen in the main level as well as another spacious family area in the lower level. Master suite has walk-in closet and a private master bath with separate tub / shower &double vanity. Convenient upper level laundry! Nice finishes, many windows and nice wood blinds throughout. Great location near parks, trails, shopping and much more!

$1949/mo*

$1998 Deposit

POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum

*Advertised price assumes tenant pays utilities and basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, water softener salt, etc.

12+ month lease preferred, short term considered with rent premium

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking /vaping not permitted

Heather Dietrich Feigum

OurAreaHomes

licensed in MN 40571395

763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.



