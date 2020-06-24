Amenities
16987 72nd Ave N Available 08/01/20 avail 08.01.2020, 3 bd 4 ba 2 car garage end unit town home in Maple Grove - Beautiful, sun-filled end unit town home in Timbers at Elm Creek. Open design, giant kitchen, granite counters, center island, SS appliances and maple cabinets. Light and Bright living room with fireplace walks out to balcony. Family room off kitchen in the main level as well as another spacious family area in the lower level. Master suite has walk-in closet and a private master bath with separate tub / shower &double vanity. Convenient upper level laundry! Nice finishes, many windows and nice wood blinds throughout. Great location near parks, trails, shopping and much more!
$1949/mo*
$1998 Deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum
*Advertised price assumes tenant pays utilities and basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, water softener salt, etc.
12+ month lease preferred, short term considered with rent premium
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking /vaping not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
OurAreaHomes
licensed in MN 40571395
763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.
(RLNE3572775)