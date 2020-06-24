All apartments in Maple Grove
Find more places like 12140 70th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
12140 70th Ave N
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

12140 70th Ave N

12140 70th Avenue North · (651) 797-6902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Maple Grove
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12140 70th Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Maple Grove home available in August! This home is a split level 4 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home located in Maple Grove. Multi-level living provides for two family room/entertaining areas, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bonus office area. Close access to highways, excellent schools, nearby walking and biking paths! Two car attached garage, laundry in home.

Available mid to late August (date flexible). Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water/sewer, trash, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. No pets. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $5,850. Credit score 700+ only. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12140 70th Ave N have any available units?
12140 70th Ave N has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12140 70th Ave N have?
Some of 12140 70th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12140 70th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
12140 70th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12140 70th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 12140 70th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 12140 70th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 12140 70th Ave N offers parking.
Does 12140 70th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12140 70th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12140 70th Ave N have a pool?
No, 12140 70th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 12140 70th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 12140 70th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 12140 70th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 12140 70th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12140 70th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 12140 70th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12140 70th Ave N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55311
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way
Maple Grove, MN 55369
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N
Maple Grove, MN 55369

Similar Pages

Maple Grove 1 BedroomsMaple Grove 2 Bedrooms
Maple Grove Apartments with GymsMaple Grove Apartments with Parking
Maple Grove Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNApple Valley, MNLakeville, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MN
New Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MNElk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity