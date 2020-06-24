12140 70th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Maple Grove home available in August! This home is a split level 4 bedroom, 2 full bath single family home located in Maple Grove. Multi-level living provides for two family room/entertaining areas, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bonus office area. Close access to highways, excellent schools, nearby walking and biking paths! Two car attached garage, laundry in home.



Available mid to late August (date flexible). Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, water/sewer, trash, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. No pets. No section 8 or subsidy programs, monthly income must be $5,850. Credit score 700+ only. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies.