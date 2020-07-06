All apartments in Little Canada
Find more places like 188 Australian Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Canada, MN
/
188 Australian Avenue
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

188 Australian Avenue

188 Australian Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Canada
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

188 Australian Avenue, Little Canada, MN 55117
Little Canada

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
188 Australian Avenue Available 12/31/19 Totally Remodeled 3BR Home for Rent! - No leasing fees and Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing. Updated home in a great neighborhood; kitchen offers so much space with beautiful granite, high-end SS appliances, under cabinet motion sensor lighting, & tile backsplash. Brick arch between KI & DR adds character along with today's modern tones. Relax in the 3 season porch & large side yard. Master suite offers plenty of space, closets & gorgeous bath w/double sinks & custom tiled shower. Enjoy the large fenced yard with game area and water fall feature. New water softener, water heater, AC & furnace. Quiet dead end street yet only 10 minutes away to both downtowns. Lovely & one-of-a-kind property!

The data relating to real estate for sale on this listing page comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota, Inc. Real estate listings held by brokerage firms other than RE/MAX Results are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo or the Broker Reciprocity thumbnail logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers.

This listing is subject to prior sale or removal from sale. Availability of any listing should always be independently verified. Listing information is provided for consumer personal, non-commercial use, solely to identify potential properties for potential purchase. All other use is strictly prohibited and may violate relevant federal and state law. This is not an offer to lease. All potential tenants will need to pass a background check and rental application.

Listing Courtesy of Keller Williams Premier for $389,900

(RLNE5306872)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Australian Avenue have any available units?
188 Australian Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Canada, MN.
What amenities does 188 Australian Avenue have?
Some of 188 Australian Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Australian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
188 Australian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Australian Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Australian Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 188 Australian Avenue offer parking?
No, 188 Australian Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 188 Australian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Australian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Australian Avenue have a pool?
No, 188 Australian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 188 Australian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 188 Australian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Australian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 Australian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Australian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 188 Australian Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Whispering Pond Apartments
210 County Road B2 E
Little Canada, MN 55117
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl
Little Canada, MN 55117
Quebec Apartments
2965 Country Drive
Little Canada, MN 55117

Similar Pages

Little Canada 1 BedroomsLittle Canada 2 Bedrooms
Little Canada Apartments with GarageLittle Canada Apartments with Parking
Little Canada Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MN
Farmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MNWaconia, MNFalcon Heights, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities