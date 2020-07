Amenities

cats allowed garage bathtub range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking

Located in beautiful Little Canada, Quebec Apartments offers cozy, well-maintained one and two-bedroom apartments. Combined with a convenient location close to restaurants, retail, and major thoroughfares Quebec Apartments is an excellent value! Ideally situated along I-35, between highways I-694 and 36, Quebec Apartments is just minutes from both downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Its prime location makes it a breeze to get anywhere in the Twin Cities Metro area.