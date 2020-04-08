All apartments in Lexington
Home
/
Lexington, MN
/
8927 Syndicate Ave
Last updated April 8 2020 at 8:44 AM

8927 Syndicate Ave

8927 Syndicate Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8927 Syndicate Ave, Lexington, MN 55014
Lexington

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
Located in a safe, quiet neighborhood. Plenty of stores close by; Walmart, target, Aldi, Festival foods, and a gas station right down the road. The doors use fobs to get in the building and theres cameras all around. Theres a gym, party room, grill area, apple orchard. The apartment is located on the second floor and has a big balcony, two big closets with lights, a walk in closet connected to the bedroom with a mirror inside. The only utilities you pay for are electric and internet. Deposit is low if your credit is good. If you move in sometimes in February the rent is already paid. The rent is normally 1490 but we are willing to take off 290 until the lease is up in July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8927 Syndicate Ave have any available units?
8927 Syndicate Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lexington, MN.
What amenities does 8927 Syndicate Ave have?
Some of 8927 Syndicate Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8927 Syndicate Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8927 Syndicate Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8927 Syndicate Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8927 Syndicate Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lexington.
Does 8927 Syndicate Ave offer parking?
No, 8927 Syndicate Ave does not offer parking.
Does 8927 Syndicate Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8927 Syndicate Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8927 Syndicate Ave have a pool?
No, 8927 Syndicate Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8927 Syndicate Ave have accessible units?
No, 8927 Syndicate Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8927 Syndicate Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8927 Syndicate Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8927 Syndicate Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 8927 Syndicate Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
