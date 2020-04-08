8927 Syndicate Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym bbq/grill internet access

Located in a safe, quiet neighborhood. Plenty of stores close by; Walmart, target, Aldi, Festival foods, and a gas station right down the road. The doors use fobs to get in the building and theres cameras all around. Theres a gym, party room, grill area, apple orchard. The apartment is located on the second floor and has a big balcony, two big closets with lights, a walk in closet connected to the bedroom with a mirror inside. The only utilities you pay for are electric and internet. Deposit is low if your credit is good. If you move in sometimes in February the rent is already paid. The rent is normally 1490 but we are willing to take off 290 until the lease is up in July.