32 Apartments for rent in Lakeville, MN with hardwood floors
"The girl comes from Lakeville. Her dad -- he cuts hair. It's a small town in the middle of nowhere." (Nerina Pallot, “The Girl from Lakeville”)
Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes, making it an ideal place for people who like boating and fishing. Lakeville is a suburb of Minneapolis that boasts proximity to two different lakes, which is a great deal even if it’s too frozen for half the year to go swimming. Ice skating, anyone? See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lakeville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.